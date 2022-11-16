The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Farmers Home Furniture located at 1404 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia. Farmers Home Furniture is managed by Teresa Humphries and is a retail furniture store that offers furniture, appliances, electronics, outdoor equipment, and trailers. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Farmers Home Furniture by calling 229-985-0095. Shown center cutting the ribbon is manager Teresa Humphries, employees, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.