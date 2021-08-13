MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Favored Elegance, located at 1816 First Ave. S.E., Suite B, in Moultrie, Georgia.
Favored Elegance is owned by Sh'Aunta Moore and is an aroma therapy location geared to relax the atmosphere. They offer essential oils, burning oils, original oil burners, lotions, bath salts, shower gels, candles, as well as many other bath essentials.
Their hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Favored Elegance by calling 229-985-3308 or by email at favoredelegance3@gmail.com. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Favored Elegance.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Sh'Aunta Moore, along with family, community friends and Chamber staff.
