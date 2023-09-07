MOULTRIE – Three Colquitt County men were charged Aug. 13 with trafficking meth.
All three were in their mid-20s and associated with the same gang, according to Colquitt County Sheriff's Office investigator Ivon Folsom.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who arrested the individuals, had been working with the FBI and fully turned the case over to them after the arrest.
“We found two kilos of meth,” Folsom said. “It was a six-month operation and all individuals will be indicted federally.”
Two of those arrested were charged with multiple accounts of conspiracy to commit a crime, and the other was charged with several counts of being party to a crime.
The case remains active with the FBI, so no further information was released.
