MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nine C.A. Gray Jr. High FCCLA members competed recently in Region 8 STAR Events competition held at Coffee High School in Douglas, Ga.
STAR stands for “Students Taking Action with Recognition,” and members have the opportunity to compete at regional, state, and national levels in over 30 project categories. Members may compete as individuals or teams of up to three people. Students share the information they have learned in the form of a presentation, which is accompanied by a portfolio or a display board documenting the project work.
All nine students from CA Gray competed in Level 2, which includes students in 9th and 10th grades, and all of them won 1st place and qualified to compete at State Leadership Conference next month in Atlanta.
The students and project categories are, from left,Jacey Wetherington, Rachel Goforth and Allie Boatwright (Focus on Children); Kyra Kinsey (Job Interview); Hannah Shelton and Karli Lawhorn (Event Management); and Avery Kilgore, Piper Smith and Emily Brooks (Nutrition and Wellness).
