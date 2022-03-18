Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.