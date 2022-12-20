SYLVESTER, Ga. — Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state. The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia is estimated at $150 million.
A group of agricultural and natural resource organizations are partnering to bring Georgia’s top experts on feral swine together in a series of educational workshops for farmers and landowners.
The partnering agencies will host the first workshop and trapping demonstration opportunities on Feb. 21, 2023, at the Worth County Ag Pavilion located at 102 Rebecca Drive, Sylvester, Ga. The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch provided. This workshop is sponsored by the Middle South Georgia Conservation District.
Topics will include disease issues, swine biology, economics, water quality issues, effective control techniques, transport issues, and regulations to be followed by a question and answer panel of experts. Each workshop will also include a feral swine trapping demonstration.
Partnering agencies for this effort include the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Wildlife Services, Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Wildlife Resources Division, Georgia Department of Agriculture, and University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources.
There is no cost to attend the workshops, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Additional workshop opportunities will be announced soon. More details and registration information is available at www.GACD.us/events.
