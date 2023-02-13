MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County Future Farmers of America Agricultural Sales team placed second in a state contest Sunday, Feb. 12, held at Camp John Hope FFA-FCCLA Center in Fort Valley.
Laurie Jo Burt, Ty Hurst, Baylee Tatum, and Carter Thompson played the role of salesmen and -women for Flint Ag & Turf, according to CCHS ag teacher Michael Schwarz.
Each student was given a scenario based on an individual customer's need, Schwarz said. Each team member began developing a sales book to equip themselves with all possible machinery needs of their customers.
Students were graded on their individual sales interview with the client and a 25-question sales exam. These scores decided the top 4 placing teams in the state.
Ty Hurst, Baylee Tatum, and Carter Thompson all had the highest sales score in their scenario room, Schwarz said.
Once the top 4 teams were decided, each team conducted a “sales meeting” team activity that replicated how they would approach each customer as well as discuss the products needed in order to meet the customer's need.
Schwarz expressed appreciation to Will Hobbs from Lasseter Tractor Company for helping the team with equipment questions and sales advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.