CCHS FFA teachers were presented the 2022-23 South Region Outstanding Chapter Award May 11. Front from left are Will Burt, Michael Schwarz and Hannah Roberts; and rear from left are Heath Cross, Stacey Beacham, Jerry Stone and Shawn Collins. The CCHS chapter was recognized as the top multi-teacher chapter in Georgia — but chapters at C.A. Gray Junior High School were recognized as the state's top middle school chapter and top single-teacher chapter too.