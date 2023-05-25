MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Agriculture Education and FFA programs capped off another historical year as the school year wound down in May.
On Tuesday, May 16, students involved in FFA were recognized for their achievements in various FFA extracurricular activities during the 2022-2023 school year. Students have the opportunity to participate in Career Development Events, proficiency awards, Middle School Record Books, Agriscience Fair and livestock exhibitions.
Career Development Events (CDE) are competition-based events that are designed around the content taught in Agriculture Education courses. Students compete against other agriculture education programs in their respective content areas for a chance at winning the state title. This year, Colquitt County Agriculture Education programs had more than 25 area-winning CDE teams, and nine events that placed top five at the state level.
Middle School Record Books and proficiency awards are designed to recognize student achievements within their individual Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). SAE projects are agriculture-based projects students participate in outside of school and are a requirement for any student enrolled in agriculture courses. Colquitt County FFA programs were fortunate to have 11 students place top three on the state level with four students earning the title of state champion.
Students who pursue research based projects are encouraged to submit their work and findings into the annual state agriscience fair. This year Colquitt County FFA had five students place in the top 5 overall with their projects.
Students who actively raise and exhibit livestock are eligible for various livestock shows hosted across the state. Over 50 Colquitt County FFA students exhibited their livestock project at the state show, with one student placing in the top five and one student earning the title of grand champion.
Colquitt County FFA was also represented at the National FFA Convention and had students achieve historic honors. These students represented the entire state of Georgia after winning the state event in their respective categories.
FFA programs are awarded points for their participation and performance across various CDEs, SAEs, and extracurricular FFA activities. Points are tallied and help determine which chapter will hold the annual title of “Outstanding FFA Program.” The award is divided into three categories: Outstanding middle school program, outstanding single teacher high school program, and outstanding multi-teacher program. For the first time in history, Colquitt County FFA programs were awarded all three titles in a single school year. CA Gray Middle FFA was recognized as the outstanding middle school program, CA Gray Junior High was recognized as the outstanding single teacher high school program, and Colquitt County High FFA was recognized as the outstanding multi-teacher program.
In addition to these successes, Colquitt County High School student Carter Thompson was named the 2023 Star Farmer for the state of Georgia. Colquitt County High student Christie Deariso was awarded the first Coleman-Yearta Foundation Scholarship.
A full list of state and national placing students is below:
National FFA Achievements
- American Star in Agribusiness – Kaitlyn Hart – Colquitt County High FFA.
- National Diversified Crop Production Proficiency Winner – Logan Bennett –Colquitt County High FFA.
- 3rd Overall Creed Speaking – Anna Grace Hunter – CA Gray Junior High FFA.
- Gold Emblem Livestock Evaluation Team – Carolyne Turner, Baylee Tatum, Christie Deariso, Laurie Burt.
- 4th Overall Individual Livestock Evaluation – Carolyne Turner – Colquitt County High FFA.
State Career Development Events
- 2nd Place Tractor Operations and Maintenance – Carter Thompson – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 2nd Place Agriculture Sales – Baylee Tatum, Carter Thompson, Ty Hurst, Laurie Burt – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 3rd Place Floriculture – Kenny Williams, Aaron Wright, Alaina Riley, Jailey Sellers – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 3rd Place Agriculture Marketing – Rylee Wiard, Jesse Blaire, Lana Everett – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 4th Place Extemporaneous Speaking – Karson Smith – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 4th Place Nursery and Landscape – Aaron Wright, Kenny Williams, Ava Croft, Kale Hopper – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 4th Place Livestock Evaluation – Caroline Howell, Roxanne Herndon, Levi Hunter, Landon Morris – CA Gray Junior High FFA.
- 5th Place Forestry Field Day - Cheyenne Stanaland, Harley Roberts, Zach Nowland, Ethan Gay, Sam Roberts, Jackson Roberts, Ret Turner, Connor Norman, Levi Hunter, Caroline Howell, Lawson Roberts – CA Gray Junior High FFA.
- 5th Place Electrical Wiring – Caleb Smith – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 5th Place Agriculture Mechanics – Caleb Smith, Dawson Hurst, Luke Mobley, Mikey Johnson.
State Middle School Record Books/Proficiency Awards
- State Winner Crop Production – Sadie Wetherington – CA Gray Middle FFA.
- State Finalist Agriculture Mechanics – Landon Kinard – CA Gray Middle FFA.
- State Finalist Small Animal – Caroline Hunter – Willie J. Williams FFA.
- State Winner Vegetable Production – Logan Bennett – Colquitt County High FFA.
- State Winner Goat Production – Rylee Wiard – Colquitt County High FFA.
- State Winner Diversified Livestock Production – Laurie Burt – Colquitt County High FFA.
- State Finalist Nursery Operations – Emily Thompson – CA Gray Junior High FFA.
- State Finalist Beef Production – Christie Deariso – Colquit County High FFA.
- State Finalist Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Dawson Hurst – Colquitt County High FFA.
- State Finalist Service Learning – Karson Smith – Colquitt County High FFA.
- State Finalist Diversified Horticulture – Price Jarvis – Colquitt County High FFA.
State Agriscience Fair Finalists
- 2nd Place Animal Systems – McKenzie Wright – Willie J. Williams FFA.
- 2nd Place Power Structures – Tate Parker – Willie J. Williams FFA.
- 4th Place Environmental Natural Resources – Gracie Strickland – Willie J. Williams FFA.
- 4th Place Plant Systems – Caroline Hunter – Willie J. Williams FFA.
- 4th Place Social Science – Allie Eure and Caroline Eidson – Willi J. Williams FFA.
Livestock
- Grand Champion Market Beef – Luke Mobley – Colquitt County High FFA.
- Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer – Luke Mobley – Colquitt County High FFA.
- 4th Overall Market Barrow – Ret Turner – CA Gray Junior High FFA.
