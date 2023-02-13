MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County FFA Floriculture team placed third in the state event held this weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
The Colquitt County FFA Floriculture Team members include Alaina Riley, Jailey Sellers, Aaron Wright, and Kenneth Williams.
Williams, an 11th grader, scored the highest overall individual score across all practicums, according to CCHS teacher Michael Schwarz. Wright was close behind his teammate with the second highest overall individual score in the state.
