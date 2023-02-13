FFA Floriculture team claims third place in state competition

The Colquitt County FFA Floriculture team placed third in the state event this weekend held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. From left are FFA State Vice President Bethany Champion; Colquitt County FFA Floriculture team members Alaina Riley, Jailey Sellers, Kenneth Williams and Aaron Wright; and an unidentified state FFA officer.

 Submitted Photo | Colquitt County FFA

MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County FFA Floriculture team placed third in the state event held this weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The Colquitt County FFA Floriculture Team members include Alaina Riley, Jailey Sellers, Aaron Wright, and Kenneth Williams.

Williams, an 11th grader, scored the highest overall individual score across all practicums, according to CCHS teacher Michael Schwarz. Wright was close behind his teammate with the second highest overall individual score in the state.

