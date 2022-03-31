MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two weeks ago, four Colquitt County High School FFA students competed in the State Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event.
This contest is more commonly known as the Livestock Judging Contest.
Colquitt County has had great success on the area and regional levels over the years in this event, but according to records the last state winning team took place in 1978. After winning the area and region event in January, four FFA members traveled to Covington, GA to participate in the state contest.
The state contest was composed of eight placing classes, one keep/cull class, four sets of oral reasons, a general knowledge test, and a team activity. The state contest included the top 12 teams from across the entire state. After all scores were tallied, the Colquitt County FFA team topped the list by 30 points. This had finally ended the 44-year drought of being named state livestock evaluation champions.
The team members included Carolyne Turner, who was the second highest scoring individual in the entire contest, Christie Deariso, Laurie Burt, and Baylee Tatum. All four students are either juniors or sophomores.
The team was awarded the Gary Minyard traveling trophy at the Board of Education meeting Monday night. The trophy is awarded each year to the state winning livestock evaluation team.
This accomplishment has awarded the opportunity for these girls to compete at the national livestock evaluation contest in Indianapolis at the National FFA Convention. This team will not only continue to represent Colquitt County but will now represent the entire state of Georgia in the National Event.
“We are so proud of all the hard work, dedication, studying, and preparation, these students have put into this event,” FFA adviser Will Burt said. “They are all four exceptional students and go above and beyond to accomplish their goals. There is not a more deserving team to finally win this award, and they will be sure to represent the state of Georgia well at the national event. “
