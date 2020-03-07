Plant Sale

 Colquitt County FFA

MOULTRIE, Ga. — FFA chapters at Willie J. Williams and Colquitt County High School will hold their Spring Plant Sales on April 1 and 2. A flyer will be out shortly so be on the lookout in the coming weeks. Contact FFA advisers Michael Schwarz or Chad Bass for more information. Follow Colquitt County FFA on Facebook for more updates.

