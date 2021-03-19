MOULTRIE, Ga. — The annual Colquitt County FFA Plant Sale will take place on April 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be an assortment of ferns, bedding flowers, hanging baskets, tomatoes, peppers, ornamental grasses, and herbs available. Only cash or check can be accepted. These students have spent many hours preparing this plant sale for the community and they can’t wait to see you there! Contact Michael Schwarz at 229-890-6141 ext. 23510 for more information.
