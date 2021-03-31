FFA Plant Sale starts Thursday
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The annual Colquitt County FFA Plant Sale will take place on April 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be an assortment of ferns, bedding flowers, hanging baskets, tomatoes, peppers, ornamental grasses, and herbs available. Only cash or check can be accepted. These students have spent many hours preparing this plant sale for the community and they can’t wait to see you there! Contact Michael Schwarz at 229-890-6141 ext. 23510 for more information.
QUITMAN, GA - Bernice Jeannette White Ellinburg, 85, of Quitman, GA passed away on March 22, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
MOULTRIE, GA - Traci Elizabeth Lollar Resendiz, 53, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
