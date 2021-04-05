MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nicole Swartzentruber recently placed second in the State FFA Employability Skills Leadership Development Event.
After placing first in the area competition, Swartzentruber advanced to the State Semi Finals. After placing in the semi finals, she competed in the Final Four where she placed second in the state.
Participants of the FFA employability skills event must partake in a mock interview process. Swarzentruber worked with teachers in Colquitt County High School such as her FFA Advisor Michael Schwarz.
“I had picked her out because of the work I know she has already put forth into getting into school next year and working a full time job at Southside Veterinary Center,” said Schwarz in a recent interview.
Throughout preparations for the event, Swartzentruber created and revised cover letters and resumes and answered practice questions that were likely to come up in the interview, Schwarz said.
“Preparing for the competition included preparing to answer questions and writing and rewriting follow up letters and emails. It seems to have worked out in the end,” Swartzentruber said.
Swartzentruber has only been a part of the FFA since her junior year. She is currently a dual enrollment student with ABAC before preparing to graduate in May.
“I plan to attend school at Berry College in Rome next year. Then it’s off to vet school,” she said.
