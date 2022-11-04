PERRY, Ga. — Several members of the C.A. Gray FFA Chapter exhibited their livestock at the Georgia National Fair in October held in Perry, Georgia.
Brody Bennett exhibited a market steer. Wyatt Thompson exhibited a market steer and breeding heifer.
Sallie Clark, Reese Wiard, and Roxanne Herndon all exhibited goats. Clark was fifth in 8th Grade Showmanship. Herndon was fourth in 9th Grade Showmanship and exhibited the Third Overall Champion Georgia Born and Bred Wether.
Ret Turner exhibited the 3rd Overall Market Hog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.