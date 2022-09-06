MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Schools, The Yellow Elephant and NAMI Moultrie will host “The Ripple Effect,” a movie about the life of Kevin Hines, who survived a suicide attempt then turned his life around.
Hines is an award-winning brain/mental health and suicide prevention activist, entrepreneur, multiple award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, international educator and speaker who reaches audiences with his story of an unlikely survival and his strong will to live, according to a press release from NAMI Moultrie.
The film will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Withers Auditorium, 1800 Park Ave. S.E. There is no cost for admission, and the public is invited.
Hines will be the honorary chair for NAMIWalks, which will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1 on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. NAMIWalks is the annual fundraising and awareness event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and this year will be the 10th such event held in Moultrie, although the last two years were held under alternative conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hines was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 19 years old. Two years later, he attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 34 to survive the fall, according to the NAMI press release, and the only one of them to regain full physical mobility.
“The fall would break his body, but not his spirit,” the release said. “Today, Kevin dedicates his life to saving lives and encouraging others to seek help and spread empathy by spreading the message of hope and sharing his story. He is one of the most respected and admired voices of lived experience. Kevin’s story is a remarkable testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder for us to love the life we have.”
Hines’ visit to South Georgia will include NAMIWalks on Oct. 1. For more information about that event, visit namiwalks.org/namimoultrie, which includes a registration link to join the Walk, donate, or create a Walk team.
Following NAMIWalks, the Night of Recovery event will begin on the Courthouse Square at 5 p.m. Hines is the featured speaker, launching the event with his story of strength, resiliency, and hope. Activities, free food, and music will continue until 9 p.m.
“Restoring HOPE with Kevin Hines in Rural Georgia” will continue Oct, 2 at Vashti Center, 1815 E. Clay St. in Thomasville. The community is invited to hear his story beginning at 6 p.m.
Hines’ Georgia speaking tour will conclude on Oct. 3 in Irwin County. He will speak to students and the community beginning at 6 p.m. at Irwin County High School, 149 Chiefton Circle in Ocilla.
