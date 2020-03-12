ALBANY, Ga. – The final defendant linked to a large narcotics and methamphetamine ring operating out of a Southwest Georgia community was sentenced to a total of 296 months in prison Wednesday, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Alejandro Bustamante, 31, of Moultrie, Georgia, to 260 months in prison and five years supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, plus an additional 36 months in prison for contempt of court. Bustamante was separately prosecuted for contempt of court after having posted a witness’s statement to law enforcement on social media, along with comments intended to silence the witness.
“Defendants who attempt to intimidate or harm a witness will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law, and today’s sentence shows that our judicial system does not tolerate witness tampering,” Peeler said. “These defendants involved in this conspiracy will spend more than a combined 225 years behind bars for their involvement in this dangerous methamphetamine ring. I want to thank the GBI, DEA, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department for shutting down this illegal narcotics operation and for protecting our communities.”
“When drug traffickers push poison into the community, the penalty is steep. All defendants linked to this illegal narcotics distribution ring will spend well-deserved time behind bars for their crimes,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “The investigation of this case was a success because of the combined efforts between the DEA, its law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
“This sentencing illustrates that drug trafficking at any level will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia. It is paramount that violators of drug laws be held accountable. The GBI is fully committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” said Vic Reynolds, director of the GBI.
“We are grateful for the strong relationship with our federal and state partners. These criminals have been the cause of grave harm in our community, and now they will be locked up behind federal prison bars without parole,” said Sheriff Rod Howell, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
“The individuals prosecuted in this case all have extensive criminal histories and have committed multiple criminal offenses within our community. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all the agencies that were involved, especially to our state and federal partners. Successful drug enforcement practices must be a coordinated effort within the purview of all law enforcement agencies, and this case is an outstanding example of that,” said Chief Sean Ladson, Moultrie Police Department.
Judge Gardner previously sentenced an additional 22 defendants involved in this methamphetamine and illegal narcotics conspiracy.
On January 22, 2020
• Gabino Tobias, 45, of Fairburn, Georgia, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Maria Del Carmen Salazar Mirales, 46, of Fairburn, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Gricelda Bustamante-Gutierrez, 37, of Norman Park, Georgia, was sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Ricardo Gutierrez, 32, of Norman Park, was sentenced to 292 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On January 16, 2020
• Kristen Dismuke, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Trabian Jones, 43, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Eric Townsend, 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Torranza McNeal, aka “Cheese,” aka “Meke,” was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.
On January 15, 2020
• Brenton Miller, 32, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
• Regina Miller, 36, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
• Ramon White, 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
• James Fielder, 35, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
On January 14, 2020
• Josh Whaley, 38, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Tony Stamper, aka “Buggie,” 31, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to cocaine and marijuana.
• Bryant Pittman, aka “John Gotti,” 36, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 200 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On January 13, 2020
• David Spradley, aka “ManMan,” 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 218 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Johntavious Johnson, aka “Mikey,” 33, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to one county conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Jarvis West, 32, of Moultrie, was each sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to one county conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Ricardo Bodiford, aka “Rico,” 34, of Moultrie, was sentenced on January 13, 2020 to 260 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In earlier proceedings
• Stacy McLellan, 50, of Norman Park, was sentenced on May 13, 2019 to 160 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Eric Lamar, 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced on October 16, 2019 to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.
• Brad Tuff, 39, of Moultrie, was sentenced on March 13, 2019 to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
Investigators began a court-authorized wiretap on the cell phones belonging to Ricardo “Rico” Bodiford in April 2018. The wiretap investigation continued until law enforcement agents executed search warrants on several locations across Moultrie in May 2019, locating large amounts of illicit drugs, including two pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 13 pounds of marijuana, loaded firearms and cash, among other amounts of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Moultrie Police Department and the Leon County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the Government.
