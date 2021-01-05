With all 19 of Colquitt County's precincts reporting:

Senate

• David Perdue, 10,331.

• Jon Ossoff, 3,711.

Senate

• Kelly Loeffler, 10,322.

• Raphael Warnock, 3,724.

Public Service Commission

• Lauren "Bubba" McDonald, 10,331.

• Daniel Blackman, 3,539.

These results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.

---

09:23 p.m.

With 11 of Colquitt County's 19 precincts, plus early voting ballots, reporting:

Senate

• David Perdue, 7,104.

• Jon Ossoff, 2,232.

senate

• Kelly Loeffler, 7,095.

• Raphael Warnock, 2,239.

Public Service Commission

• Lauren "Bubba" McDonald, 7,084.

• Daniel Blackman, 2,141.

---

8:47 p.m.

With five of Colquitt County's 19 precincts plus early voting ballots, Republican candidates took a commanding lead locally in three runoff races.

Senate

• David Perdue, 5,756 votes

• Jon Ossoff, 1,710.

Senate

• Kelly Loeffler, 5,751.

• Raphael Warnock, 1,713.

Public Service Commission

• Lauren "Buibba" McDonald, 5,744.

• Daniel Blackman, 1,628.

