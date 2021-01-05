With all 19 of Colquitt County's precincts reporting:
Senate
• David Perdue, 10,331.
• Jon Ossoff, 3,711.
Senate
• Kelly Loeffler, 10,322.
• Raphael Warnock, 3,724.
Public Service Commission
• Lauren "Bubba" McDonald, 10,331.
• Daniel Blackman, 3,539.
These results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
---
09:23 p.m.
With 11 of Colquitt County's 19 precincts, plus early voting ballots, reporting:
Senate
• David Perdue, 7,104.
• Jon Ossoff, 2,232.
senate
• Kelly Loeffler, 7,095.
• Raphael Warnock, 2,239.
Public Service Commission
• Lauren "Bubba" McDonald, 7,084.
• Daniel Blackman, 2,141.
---
8:47 p.m.
With five of Colquitt County's 19 precincts plus early voting ballots, Republican candidates took a commanding lead locally in three runoff races.
Senate
• David Perdue, 5,756 votes
• Jon Ossoff, 1,710.
Senate
• Kelly Loeffler, 5,751.
• Raphael Warnock, 1,713.
Public Service Commission
• Lauren "Buibba" McDonald, 5,744.
• Daniel Blackman, 1,628.
