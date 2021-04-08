MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Small Business Administration Georgia District Office and SCORE Georgia are hosting webinars for small businesses focused on financial literacy.
Members of SCORE South Georgia and a Moultrie banker will participate in the webinar planned for Tuesday, April 13.
The two-hour webinar will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a welcome from SBA Georgia District Director Terri Denison and SCORE Georgia District Director Barry Coates, followed by a financial literacy program. On Tuesday, that program will be led by Lisa Zeanah and Harley Everett of SCORE South Georgia. It’s titled “Planning for a Healthy Business.”
At 11:15 a.m., David Buckridge of Ameris Bank in Moultrie will lead an “UpFront Conversation with the Lender,” followed by a discussion with SBA Economic Development Specialist Jennell Taylor, a question-and-answer session and closing remarks.
Each episode in the webinar series is hosted by a different Georgia chapter of SCORE, has a different financial literacy program and features a representative of a different bank from across Georgia. The series began March 23 and other episodes will be available May 4 and 25, June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
For information on how to register for the webinar or more details about other episodes, email scoremoultrie@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.