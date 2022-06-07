MOULTRIE, Ga. – Dalton’s family restaurant suffered internal damage during a fire late Monday night.
The Moultrie Fire Department was dispatched to the restaurant, 715 Rowland Drive, at 10:41 p.m in reference to a structure fire, according to the fire report.
“I got a phone call at 10:43 p.m. from 911, and they told me there was a fire at the restaurant,” Kelly Dalton, owner of Dalton’s said in an interview Tuesday.
A Colquitt County EMS unit reported via radio that heavy smoke was coming from the structure and some flames were visible as the MFD was on the way to the location.
The MFD arrived at 10:45 p.m. The crew found an active fire in the employee’s counter area and began to put it out.
Dalton said the fire may have started from an electrical outlet in the kitchen. He said that information has not been confirmed yet by the MFD fire marshal.
The fire was controlled at 10:59 p.m., and overhaul operations were performed shortly after. An overhaul operation is when the fire crew searches for a hidden fire.
“Our fire department was safe and all [Dalton’s] staff was gone,” Dalton said.
In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Dalton said, “The outside may look fine, but we can’t say the same for the inside.”
A Packer picture that was close to the fire somehow avoided damage.
Due to the value and type of commercial structure and occupancy of the building, the MFD fire marshal and an investigator from the state Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire were called to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Dalton said that the restaurant’s second location — Dalton Express,1885 Tallokas Road — is still open and running.
“Bear with us and support us during this time and pray for us,” he said.
