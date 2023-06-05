MFD promotes Pilgrim to lieutenant, welcomes 3 new firefighters

Moultrie Fire Department Chief Chad Kilgore is pictured with newly promoted Lt. Chris Pilgrim and incoming firefighter Jonathan Arnette, firefighter Demuntae Williams, firefighter Justin Daughtery, firefighter Harrison Waldrep and Assistant Chief Tyshon Reed. The City of Moultrie recently held a promotion and welcoming ceremony for the responders at the city’s municipal building.

 City of Moultrie

MOULTRIE — Moultrie Fire Department Chief Chad Kilgore is pictured with newly promoted Lt. Chris Pilgrim and incoming firefighter Jonathan Arnette, firefighter Demuntae Williams, firefighter Justin Daughtery, firefighter Harrison Waldrep and Assistant Chief Tyshon Reed. The City of Moultrie recently held a promotion and welcoming ceremony for the responders at the city's municipal building. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you