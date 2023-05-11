MOULTRIE – No injuries occurred in a vehicle fire at a Moultrie poultry producer Wednesday.
At 6:42 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Sanderson Farms, according to the Moultrie Fire Department.
Flames were showing from the vehicle’s engine compartment, MFP Fire Inspector Bobby Tyler said by email Thursday.
Other vehicles parked next to the burning vehicle received minor burn damage from the exposure.
Tyler explained the owner exited the running vehicle when they saw smoke begin to come from under the hood and called 911.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
