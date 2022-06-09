Fire ravages abandoned house

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Moultrie firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire at an abandoned house on First Avenue Northwest.
Battalion Chief Todd Braswell said heavy flames were showing when firefighters arrived.
Braswell said firefighters initially thought the house had electricity going to it, but a City of Moultrie utilities worker told them it had a meter that could be shut off remotely. No power was going to the house at the time of the fire.
He said the house was seriously damaged, and the adjacent house suffered some damage as well.
The fire was under control about 6:30 p.m.
Moultrie Fire Chief Chad Kilgore, speaking about 7 p.m., said the cause of the fire hadn't been determined. The interior of the house was still to hot to start the investigation.
