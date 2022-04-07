MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Fire Department visited the Life of Liberty adult day program to provide some fire education to program participants.
Aimed at promoting successful independence for disabled adults, the program opened in Moultrie in August of 2021, according to founder, CEO and president Debra Howard.
“We want to foster independence through education and show these people can do the same things as individuals without reported disabilities,” Howard said in an interview following the event.
Members of the Station Three MFD came to LOL Thursday to showcase one of their main engines. Throughout the event Lt. Scott Rowe of the MFD showed how different aspects of the truck work, responsibilities of the firefighters, tools used in EMS and firefighting services and much more.
Howard stated that education was the main purpose for the event. The Life of Liberty program currently has 11 participants of varying ages but mainly focuses on those who recently left high school.
“We want to continue educating those who are in the program… For many of them there aren’t many educational opportunities past high school,” she said. “We want to continue education in many aspects. Today, we wanted the MFD to come out and showcase what they do and allow the participants to ask questions and understand what they need to do in case of an emergency situation.”
If you would like to contact LOL you can reach them online or you can call at 760-433-5411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.