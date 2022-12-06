10:02 p.m.: ATLANTA -- Democrat Raphael Warnock maintained a narrow lead over Republican Herschel Walker, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
With 1,837 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Warnock has 1,510,412 votes to Walker's 1,488,337.
9:45 p.m.: ATLANTA -- Republican Herschel Walker is closing the gap, according to vote totals at the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
With 1,582 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock leads with 1,430,088 votes to Walker's 1,414,726.
9:34 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 1,523 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock has increased his lead over Republican Herschel Walker.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, Warnock now has 1,412,079 votes to Walker's 1,382,652.
9:13 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 1,260 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock has regained a slim lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the runoff for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.
The Georgia Secretary of State's website says Warnock has 1,271,570 votes to Walker's 1,270,286.
8:58 p.m.: MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County has finished counting its votes in the U.S. Senate runoff.
With all 19 precincts reporting, Republican Herschel Walker received 8,674 votes to Democrat Raphael Warnock's 2,790.
8:55 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 951 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Republican Herschel Walker has pulled ahead of Democrat Raphael Warnock. Walker has 1,099,054 votes, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, to Warnock's 1,058,368.
8:40 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 488 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker, 941,051 votes to 862,764, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Warnock, a Democrat, is trying to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat against the Republican challenger. He led Walker in the general election Nov. 8, but neither got more than 50% of the vote, so they face one another in a runoff today.
8:21 p.m.: MOULTRIE, Ga. -- With four of Colquitt County's 19 precincts reporting, local voters favor Herschel Walker, with 4,803 votes, over Raphael Warnock with 1,538.
