Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&