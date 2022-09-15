MOULTRIE, Ga. — The First United Methodist Church hosted a luncheon honoring local and surrounding emergency service responders on Thursday, Sept. 15. The church has been hosting the luncheon since 2012 to celebrate “those who protect us,” said Jane Tucker.
First Methodist Church holds luncheon for public safety workers
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two juveniles shot Saturday night
- Men from Moultrie, Albany plead guilty in federal drug cases
- County closes part of Lower Meigs Road due to damage
- Crime Reports for Sept. 9, 2022
- Southwest Georgia resident pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case
- Crime Report for Sept. 7, 2022
- Crime Report for Sept. 12, 2022
- Colquitt County man recalls Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
- Pack scores 24 in fourth quarter, beats Lee County 48-27 (UPDATED)
- Crime Reports for Sept. 6, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.