MOULTRIE, Ga. — First National Bank has announced that it is opening a new office in Moultrie, Georgia, doing business as First National Bank of Moultrie. The office will be located in the heart of Moultrie, downtown on the square, at 26 S. Main St.
First National Bank of Moultrie will be open to customers in early 2021, according to a press release from the company.
Brad Barber, president and CEO, commented, “The First National Bank of Moultrie office will provide our customers and the community local bankers who can make local decisions. We have assembled a dynamic team of local bankers who represent over 75 years of combined banking experience to serve the citizens and businesses of Colquitt County and the surrounding South Georgia area. Personally, I’m excited for our new team of bankers and feel a real sense of gratitude to have the opportunity and privilege to serve the community where I spent so many years.”
Marc DeMott, market president, leads the team. DeMott was born and raised in Moultrie. He is a graduate of Colquitt County High School and Berry College. He has more than 35 years of banking experience, most recently as the senior vice president of Ameris Bank in Moultrie. He is very active in the community, currently serving as county commissioner representing District 3, chairman of the Downtown Development Authority, treasurer for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, member of the Joint Development Authority Board (a multi-county authority), member of the Moultrie Airport Authority, and member of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority. DeMott has served on numerous other boards in positions of leadership during his career. He is married to the former Sharon Hart of Moultrie. They have two sons and two grandsons. They are members of First Baptist Church in Moultrie.
Marybell Hernandez, vice president and mortgage officer, is a longtime resident of Moultrie. She graduated from Colquitt County High School in 1997. Hernandez began her banking career in 2000 in Moultrie where she has held positions of teller, loan assistant, customer service representative, lending officer and mortgage officer. She is married to Fernando Hernandez, and they have two children, ages 10 and 6. They attend Heritage Church.
Cole Pitts, assistant vice president and lending officer, was born and raised in Moultrie. He is a 2011 graduate of Colquitt County High School. He attended Georgia Tech on a baseball scholarship and graduated with a business degree in 2016. Pitts has experience working a teller window, working as a customer service representative and most recently as a portfolio manager helping customers with lending needs. He is married to the former Abbey Funderburk. They have a 3-month-old son and attend Hartsfield Baptist Church.
April King, banking officer and personal banker, is a longtime resident of Moultrie. King graduated from Colquitt County High School in 1997 and attended Valdosta State University. She completed her accounting work at Moultrie Technical College. She started in banking in 2002 as a teller with American Banking Company. Her background includes experience with customer service, loan assistant duties and branch manager responsibilities. She has worked the last 13 years with CBC Bank in Moultrie. She is married to Kasey King. They have two children, ages 6 and 3, and are members of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
“We take great pride in being a true community bank. For our customers, this means local loan decisions, faster responses, and caring partnerships with local bankers,” Barber said.
The First National Bank of Moultrie office will offer a wide variety of personal and business loan products, the press release said.
“We have the right products to fit the needs of the people and businesses of Moultrie and Colquitt County. Our team is proud to serve our great hometown,” DeMott said.
For more information, visit www.fnbmoultrie.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.