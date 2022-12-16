MOULTRIE, Ga. – First National Bank of Moultrie announced recently that Cole Pitts was promoted to vice president for the bank.
Pitts joined FNB in 2020 when the bank opened its new office on the square in downtown Moultrie.
Pitts, a relationship manager for FNB, was born and raised in Moultrie. He is a 2011 graduate of Colquitt County High School, attended Georgia Tech on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a business degree in 2016. He is married to the former Abbey Funderburk. They have a son and are members of Hartsfield Baptist Church.
"We take great pride in being a local community bank. Cole exemplifies our core values of local people making local decisions with the local community at the heart of every decision. It is truly an honor to have Cole on the FNB Team," stated Market Executive Marc DeMott.
For more information, visit www.fnbdc.com.
