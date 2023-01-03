MOULTRIE, Ga. - First National Bank of Moultrie recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $50,000 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects.
First National Bank donated the funds through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program, according to a press release from Colquitt Regional. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.
Many rural hospitals have faced significant financial challenges and cuts in healthcare reimbursements, the press release said. As a result, the Georgia General Assembly launched this program in 2016 to assist these hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
First National Bank of Moultrie was one of 289 Georgia taxpayers in 2021 and 281 taxpayers in 2022 to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional, the hospital said.
“We are continually amazed at the generosity of our community partners,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Organizations like First National Bank of Moultrie are making a lasting impact on the healthcare in our town and ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality technology and services here at home.”
The check was presented to Matney by First National Bank President and CEO Brad Barber.
“We know that quality healthcare is a critical component of quality of life,” Barber said. “The Georgia HEART Rural Tax Credit Program is a tremendous asset for our hospital. Through this program, First National Bank is very proud to contribute to a service that is much needed and will aid in providing access to high-caliber medical services for this community.”
Since the beginning of Colquitt Regional’s participation in Georgia HEART, tax contributions have aided Colquitt Regional in the construction of the Edwards Cancer Center in 2019, the addition of a radiation oncology unit in 2020, and the construction of a new behavioral health unit in 2022. In addition, future tax credit contributions will be allocated toward constructing a 39,000-square-foot education building and physician clinic.
“The Georgia HEART program has played a key role in the immense growth of our organization over the past five years,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “We are very grateful to the many businesses and individuals who have participated in this program. Because of their generosity, we can continue to implement needed services and technology to better serve our patient base.”
For more information on the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, please contact Nicole Gilbert or Gina McDonald at 229-890-3416.
