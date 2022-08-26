MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Aug. 22, First National Bank of Moultrie held a groundbreaking celebration to commemorate the construction of the bank’s new drive-thru facility located at 24 First St. S.W.
In January First National Bank of Moultrie announced the acquisition and purchase of the old YCMA site and the adjoining properties for the new drive-thru facility.
“We are excited to see this project come to fruition. Adding this drive-thru expands our commitment to Moultrie and Colquitt County,” said Brad Barber, president and CEO of the bank. “Not only will this property offer our customers the convenience of a drive-thru, but it will also enhance the downtown area.”
Customers will soon have the convenience of a drive-thru location and be able to connect with a live banker through First National Bank of Moultrie’s new Interactive Teller Machines, the bank said in a press release. ITMs are user-friendly and easy to operate as the video technology is prompted through touch screens. Customers can select to interact with a live FNB team member using the ITMs or the ATM function as needed.
“We are excited for customers to utilize this convenient drive-thru location,” said Marc DeMott, First National Bank of Moultrie market president.
