MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt Chamber of Commerce, Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the United Way of Colquitt County hosted their first “Project Purpose” job fair at Colquitt County High School Friday morning.
The groups hoped to link high school seniors with potential jobs in preparation for graduation.
“We have about 25 to 30 booths of a variety of businesses and entities from representatives of the U.S. military, the Rec Authority, Southern Regional Technical College and Colquitt Regional Medical Center,” said Development Authority President Barbara Grogan.
Prior to the event students had to complete a mock job application and sign a commitment to visit at least three employer booths. Employers were advised before the event to receive applications and be able to conduct full interviews on site.
“We have provided an area nearby for employers and students to be able to speak and conduct interviews,” said Grogan.
Vivica Jones was able to secure a job with Heatcraft Refrigeration Products after an interview with Production Supervisor Justin Cofield.
“I’m very excited to have something to look forward to,” said Jones.
Cofield had commented on Jones’ “past work experience, great attitude and the preparation she had received at school” as some of the key reasons for her hiring.
Students who attended the event can now apply to go on industry tours also hosted by the Chamber and Development Authority. More information on those will be provided at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.