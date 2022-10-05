MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local law enforcement and emergency responders gathered for a shooting event courtesy of the Moultrie First Responders Association on Saturday, Oct. 1. Funds raised at the event will support various responding agencies’ needs like non-budgeted equipment, additional training and local scholarships.
The association was formed by Dennis Futch, George Plymel and Greg Yarbrough in 2020 to support the Moultrie Fire Department, Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Emergency Medical Responders, and local municipal or county departments.
“They can have a fun day that they can interact with one another, bond with one another and create more of a great homogenous relationship between our departments here in the county. [It] encourages some competition between them and among themselves, so they become better and a shooting competition is a good way to do that,” Futch said in a phone interview.
He said Matt Littleton, who is a special agent with the Department of Revenue, a certified National Rifle Association instructor and was a range officer, and Ronald Jordan, who is the firearms instructor for the CCSO and training instructor, helped run the competition with him.
Each year, first responder families can also apply for a $2,500 scholarship that is awarded to a local graduating senior who dedicates their education to a first responding field.
“It's much more than a shooting competition. We also have a fund to provide benevolence to officers that are in need. We stand as a backstop to these officers' families, if they are sick, or have a family issue, they can request a grant from us and we try to help them,” Futch said.
He said all donations are used for the prize money, grants or benevolence.
“Me, George and Greg Yarborough, we pay for the dinner [and] we pay for all the individual prizes," Futch added. "This organization has never written a check for anything but to a department or to an officer, so it's our way of giving back to the community as well.”
Jordan said it's “refreshing” that the community continues to stand behind local responders.
“The MFA looks out for a lot of first responders when there is a tragedy, and they are good to the community,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Jordan competed in the first two annual shooting competitions that the CCSO won. But this year, the Moultrie Fire Department took the first place prize and claimed the winning shot.
“This year, the Moultrie Fire Department was the first place winner, and the department gets a $10,000 grant," Futch said. "The department can choose how they use that grant for equipment or whatever the need is that their budget doesn't afford.”
The CCSO placed second winning $5,000, and the Colquitt County EMS ranked third winning $2,500.
MFD Lt. Brian Blair accepted the Top Boss Award for winning the Battle of the Bosses competition. Sheriff Rod Howell followed in second place and Capt. Dustin Hart placed third.
“Brian Blair is a worthy opponent and has come a long way in the last few years,” Jordan said in response to the CCSO’s receiving second place.
He said Sgt. Mike Jackson, Deputy Clay Godwin and Deputy Kevin Tucker represented the CCSO at the event.
Three paramedics from Colquitt County EMS competed in the shooting event including Eric Butler, Stewart Carter and Jimmy Fletcher.
It’s important for the paramedics at Colquitt County EMS to participate and spend quality time with neighboring agencies they only typically see during an emergency situation, according to Hart.
“To actually be able to spend time with them on our off days, is a huge plus for us,” he said.
Futch concluded, “We need to police. The police need to be in our community. We need to make them feel welcome, and we need to support them. This is why we formed this organization to fund our first responders.”
Please visit the Moultrie First Responders Association’s Facebook page for more information and current events.
