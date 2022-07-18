MOULTRIE, Ga. – Five theft cases are moving forward following the recent issuance of two indictments and three accusations.
An indictment is an accusation of a crime by the grand jury. An accusation is similar but comes from the district attorney’s office without being presented to the grand jury.
Either allows the cases to proceed in the county's Superior Court system, but neither is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
According to indictment documents filed and released by the Colquitt County Superior Court, Niki Ann Hummell, 54, was indicted on seven theft-related charges.
On approximately March 25, 2022, Hummel was accused of looking in the windows and pulling on the door handles of a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck and a white Ford F150 truck. While attempting to enter the vehicles, Hummel had a firearm within arm’s reach.
She is also accused of receiving a stolen 1988 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck with a value of $1,500.
Court documents say Hummel was previously convicted of a felony in the Cobb County Superior Court and was therefore unable to legally possess a firearm.
Hummel’s charges include two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In a separate case, the Colquitt County Grand Jury indicted Eric Nevil “Eddie” Fredrick on charges of two counts of burglary in the second degree and three counts of theft by taking.
Theft accusations included:
• Ricky Ramon Paulk; theft by conversion.
• Hunter Chance Collins; burglary in the first degree.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison; theft by shoplifting.
