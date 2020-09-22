MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Florida woman has been charged in a June 1 automobile crash that killed a passenger in the other car.
Alejandra Isabella Ramirez, 21, is charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield when entering roadway. She surrendered at the Colquitt County Jail Friday.
The arrest occurred almost four months after the accident because of the lengthy investigation into the crash, Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Andrew McKenzie said.
Traveling southbound on Thigpen Trail, Ramirez headed toward the intersection on Georgia Highway 37. Driver Tom Wilkes, 73, and his passenger, Cynthia Feijoo, 61, were heading eastbound on Highway 37, also approaching the intersection.
Ramirez stopped at the intersection then drove into the path of Wilkes’ vehicle, the GSP said. The Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team investigation of the crash found her to be at fault with a failure to yield.
Wilkes’ vehicle’s front end struck Ramirez’s car’s side, and the impact caused his vehicle to overturn and eject Feijoo. His vehicle landed on her with its left side, causing a fatal injury. Wilkes was also hurt, according to the report.
Ramirez was reported to have had no injuries. At the time, no action was taken in making an arrest as SCRT needed to perform its investigation, the GSP said.
