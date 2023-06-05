MOULTRIE — Betsy Ross, who was commissioned by Gen. George Washington to create the first flag for the United States, will visit Moultrie on June 14 in commemoration of Flag Day. Joining her will be members of her sewing circle and one of Gen. Washington’s compatriots.
Actors portraying the figures from America's founding will meet with local residents 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, just outside the Tax Assessor's Office.
The visit is sponsored by John Benning Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.
“The country is three years away from observing its 250th birthday in 2026,” said Nancy Coleman, John Benning Chapter regent. “We wanted to celebrate Flag Day by bringing the lady who made the very first U.S. flag, to Moultrie in celebration of the nation’s Semiquincentennial.”
Coleman said the objective of the visit is to teach children (and adults) about America’s most widely-recognized and beloved symbol.
The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by Congress to inspire all Americans to participate in the nation’s greatest milestone – the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and to make the "America 250!" celebration a once-in-a-lifetime event for all Americans, according to a press release from the local DAR chapter. NSDAR is one of the premiere partners of the commission.
Ross and ladies of the sewing circle will share how the first U.S. flag came into existence. They will demonstrate how to cut the five-pointed stars used in the flag. Activity sheets for children and copies of the Flag Code will also be available. Residents will also have the opportunity to “Pose with a Patriot” to have their picture made with Mrs. Ross and Gen. Washington’s compatriot Robert Morris, who financed much of the Revolutionary War.
Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 commemorating the adoption of the Flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation declaring June 14 as Flag Day. National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress in 1949.
“Flag Day is a great day to replace torn and tattered flags,” said Coleman. DAR will be collecting worn flags to be ceremonially retired at a later date by Veterans of Foreign War. Citizens can drop flags by the Courthouse Annex between 10 and noon on June 14.
Flag Day events are a collaboration between John Benning Chapter NSDAR and a nearby chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.
For more information on Flag Day or becoming a member of DAR or SAR, contact Coleman at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
