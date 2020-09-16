Action Recommended
Avoid the subject event as per the instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Flash Flood Warning for... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Worth County in south central Georgia... Until midnight EDT Thursday. At 406 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Sylvester, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Riverside, Terrell, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Sumner, Warwick, Ellenton, Minton, Powelltown, Anderson City and Tempy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
