Flash Flood Warning

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

1044 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Cook County in south central Georgia...

* Until 145 PM EDT.

* At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Adel, Nashville, Moultrie, Sparks, Enigma, Ray City, Norman Park,

Lenox, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Cecil,

Ellenton, Barneyville, Laconte, Wagon Wheel, Flat Ford and

Staunton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

LAT...LON 3105 8399 3133 8386 3132 8376 3133 8346

3140 8337 3146 8337 3147 8334 3147 8315

3140 8314 3133 8306 3128 8303 3123 8305

3115 8304 3115 8317 3106 8317 3106 8320

3103 8320 3103 8348 3108 8357 3104 8357

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Haner

Hurricane Local Statement

Hurricane Idalia Local Statement Advisory Number 15

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL AL102023

538 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023 /438 AM CDT Wed Aug 30 2023/

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia

***EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDALIA APPROACHING LANDFALL IN

THE FLORIDA BIG BEND THIS MORNING.***

NEW INFORMATION

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for

Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal

Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla

- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks, Cook,

Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,

Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Lowndes, Madison, and Thomas

- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,

Coastal Gulf, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Gadsden, Grady,

Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Irwin, Lee, Liberty, Mitchell,

Tift, Turner, and Worth

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 70 miles south of St Marks or about 90 miles south of

Tallahassee

- 29.1N 84.1W

- Storm Intensity 130 mph

- Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 18 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

All residents need to stay in shelter today. Please wait until

officials give the all clear before venturing out.

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen further. At 5 AM EDT, the

center of Idalia was located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico about

90 miles south of Tallahassee, Florida. Idalia is moving to the north

at 18 mph. Idalia now has top sustained winds of 130 mph, which is a

potentially catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane. Additional strengthening

is still forecast through landfall. Idalia is now forecast to be a

potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane at landfall.

To put this into historical context, there are NO major hurricanes

(category 3+) in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have

tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an unprecedented

event for this part of the state.

At this time, you need to hunker down and shelter in place.

Additionally, we want to urge those along the I-75 corridor in south

Georgia to prepare for potentially destructive hurricane-force winds.

The current forecast calls for a strong Category 2 hurricane near

Homerville in Clinch County, which brings it dangerously close to

Valdosta and Lakeland. Widespread, significant wind damage and

prolonged power outages will be possible from the eastern Big Bend into

our southern Georgia counties around Valdosta.

Life-threatening and catastrophic storm surge is expected around the

shores of Apalachee Bay. From the Aucilla River to Yankeetown, storm

surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet is possible. Storm surge will be

highly dependent on the storm track, with the highest surge values

along and to the right of where the center makes landfall. Storm surge

will peak tonight and Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwannee

River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water

moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could

reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide:

1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5 feet from Indian

Pass to Carrabelle, 5 to 8 feet from Carrabelle to the mouth of the

Ochlockonee River, 8 to 12 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the

Aucilla River, and 12 to 16 feet from the Aucilla River to the

Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate

coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous

waves.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect along the coast from Indian Pass to

the Suwannee River, plus inland portions of the Florida Big Bend and

the I-75 corridor of south Georgia. A Tropical Storm Warning is in

effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, plus inland portions of

Southwest Georgia as far northwest as Bainbridge, Camilla, and

Sylvester.

Tropical storm force winds are beginning along the coast, these will

spread inland through the morning. Expect downed trees and powerlines,

possibly widespread, across the eastern Big Bend into southern Georgia

around Valdosta and Moody Air Force Base. Now is the time to shelter

in place.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of

Idalia, especially in the Florida Big Bend int south-central Georgia.

5 to 8 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts up to

12 inches possible. This could lead to life threatening flash

flooding. A Flood Watch is now in effect from Gulf County, FL to Lee

County, GA and all points eastward. River flooding is possible in the

Ochlockonee, Aucilla, Saint Marks, and Suwannee basins, but fast

forward motion of the storms will keep river flooding minor.

Several tornadoes are possible in the outer rain bands starting

tonight and continuing into Wednesday. This will primarily be north

and east of the center. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3PM EDT for

Lanier and Lowndes counties and for Madison, Taylor, Lafayette, and

Dixie counties in Florida.

Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are expected along all

beaches for at least the next couple days, well away from the center.

Everyone needs to stay out of the water.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* SURGE:

Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across

Apalachee Bay. Remain well away from life-threatening surge,

possible catastrophic impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly

accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to

buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded

from considerable floating debris. Locations may be

uninhabitable for an extended period.

- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or

severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted

onshore and stranded.

Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle little to no impact is

anticipated.

* WIND:

Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across

the Florida Big Bend and south-central Georgia. Remain well sheltered

from life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts. If

realized, these impacts include:

- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof

and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage

greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations

may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

- Widespread power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across

across portions of the Florida Big Bend, the eastern Panhandle, and

southern Georgia through Wednesday. Remain well guarded against

life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If

realized, these impacts include:

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become

dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed

away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.

Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.

Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* TORNADOES:

Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the portions

of the Florida Big Bend and south Georgia. Remain well braced against a

dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If

realized, these impacts include:

- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots

of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile

homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or

uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.

Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama,

little to no impact is anticipated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

* EVACUATIONS:

IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials

have given the all clear to return.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for

updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a

battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.

During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your

shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best

foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.

Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose

power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and

check-ins.

Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any

improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes,

conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return

to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm.

Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or

videos.

Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to

fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as

flooding is not a concern.

If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch

or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic

rise in water levels.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the

safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.

If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the

safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions

as if it were a violent tornado.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Tallahassee FL around 1130 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.

Tropical Storm Warning

Idalia Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 15

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL AL102023

515 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023

Colquitt-

515 AM EDT Wed Aug 30 2023

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Moultrie

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74

to 110 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or

2 hurricane force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property

should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind

damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some

having window, door, and garage door failures leading to

structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some

destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles.

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally

higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major

flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are

likely.

- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially

if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may

become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers

may become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or

washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover

escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of

moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions

become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some

weakened or washed out.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few

tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a

few tornadoes.

- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to

tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before

hazardous weather arrives.

- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter

quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the

execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with

power and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,

chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or

overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,

shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown

off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

- Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee

- https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee

- Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency

- https://ready.ga.gov

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2023

Inland Gulf-Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-

Liberty-Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-

Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-

Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Decatur-Grady-

Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville,

Wewahitchka, Beverly, Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place,

Littman, Quincy, Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka,

Chattahoochee, Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,

Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes, Maclay

State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco, Dills,

Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,

Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,

Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,

Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Econfina, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway,

Buckville, Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City

Airport, Hines, Jonesboro, Old Town, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St.

Joe, White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach,

Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels,

Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy,

Port Leon, Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,

Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket, Horseshoe

Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Albany, East Albany,

Lockett Crossing, Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner

City, Walker, Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage,

Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn,

Hobby, Worth, Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens

Mill, Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,

Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,

Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,

Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,

Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,

Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee, Berrien Co

A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn, Ausmac, Bainbridge,

Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,

Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine

Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs, Brooks

Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,

Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville

321 AM CDT Tue Aug 29 2023 /421 AM EDT Tue Aug 29 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Florida, including the following areas,

Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson,

Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland

Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland

Wakulla, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison. Portions of

Georgia, including the following areas, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,

Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier,

Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rain from Idalia is expected to spread into the area,

resulting in rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches with isolated

higher totals. Flash flooding is possible.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

