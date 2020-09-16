Action Recommended
Avoid the subject event as per the instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the Flash Flood Warning for... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Worth County in south central Georgia... Until 300 AM EDT. At 1144 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Sylvester, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Riverside, Terrell, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Sumner, Warwick, Ellenton, Minton, Powelltown, Anderson City and Tempy. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
