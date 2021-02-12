Flood Watch National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 313 PM EST Fri Feb 12 2021 .A stalled frontal boundary, near-record moisture levels, and a couple waves of low pressure will provide all the ingredients for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall tonight through Sunday. ALZ067-069-FLZ010>019-026>029-034-112-114-115-118-127-128-134- GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-150000- /O.NEW.KTAE.FF.A.0002.210213T0000Z-210215T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henry-Houston-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf- Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty- Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-Coastal Bay- Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla- Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell- Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker- Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas- Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier- Including the cities of Blackwood, Headland, Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Lawrenceville, Screamer, Dothan, Ashford, Cottonwood, Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport, Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville, Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads, Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown, Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry, Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly, Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy, Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee, Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires, Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes, Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco, Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake, Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel, Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction, Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville, Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines, Jonesboro, Old Town, Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg, Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon, Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island, Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket, Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill, Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington, Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg, Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel, Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing, Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker, Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth, Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill, Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood, Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely, Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Enterprise, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford, Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P, Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee, Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn, Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope, Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge, Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge, Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville 313 PM EST Fri Feb 12 2021 /213 PM CST Fri Feb 12 2021/ ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth. * From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening through Sunday evening * Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across the watch area tonight through Sunday evening. Widespread rain amounts of 3 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flash flood watch for Colquitt County
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE [mdash] Bobby Livingston, 85, of Moultrie, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime reports for Feb. 10, 2021
- Multiple drug cases among indictments
- Proposed casino sites add meat to argument for legalized gambling
- Scams, frauds hit local residents, business
- Crime reports for Feb. 4, 2021
- Grand jury hands down indictments in thefts
- Food giveaway in Northwest Moultrie
- Valdosta resident investigated for voter fraud
- 2 hurt in separate wrecks
- 20 YMCA gymnasts qualify for USA State meet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.