Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
313 PM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.A stalled frontal boundary, near-record moisture levels, and
a couple waves of low pressure will provide all the ingredients
for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall tonight through Sunday.

ALZ067-069-FLZ010>019-026>029-034-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-150000-
/O.NEW.KTAE.FF.A.0002.210213T0000Z-210215T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Henry-Houston-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-
Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-
Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-
Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Dothan, Ashford, Cottonwood,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven,
Southport, Vicksburg, Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena,
Port St. Joe, White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet,
Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City,
Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart,
Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon, Saint Marks, Adams Beach,
Blue Springs, Cedar Island, Dekle Beach, Fish Creek,
Howell Place, Yellow Jacket, Horseshoe Beach, Jena,
Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher,
Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Enterprise, Mayhaw, Babcock,
Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
313 PM EST Fri Feb 12 2021 /213 PM CST Fri Feb 12 2021/

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida,
  and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
  Alabama, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay,
  Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal
  Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland
  Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
  Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette,
  Leon, Liberty, Madison, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben
  Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
  Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
  Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
  Turner, and Worth.

* From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening through Sunday evening

* Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across the watch area
  tonight through Sunday evening. Widespread rain amounts of 3 to
  4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

