Action Recommended
Avoid the subject event as per the instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. From Saturday morning through late Saturday night Heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area on Saturday as a cold front stalls across the area. Widespread totals of 3 to 4 inches with isolated amounts near 6 inches will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
