Action Recommended
Avoid the subject event as per the instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Jefferson and Inland Jefferson. In south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. Through Thursday morning Rain bands with torrential downpours from Tropical Storm Sally are expected to move across the area into Thursday morning. There is the potential for flash flooding across portions of the the eastern Florida Big Bend and South Central Georgia. One to two inches of rain has already fallen with 3 to 5 inches of additional rain expected. Locally higher amounts are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
More Information
...POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC FLOODING ONGOING IN THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE INTO SOUTHEAST ALABAMA...
