MOULTRIE — The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation recently awarded Mark and Connie Fleetwood of Moultrie with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their tens of thousands of hours of unpaid acts of volunteer service benefitting others.
The American Red Cross nominated the Fleetwoods, citing their more than 8,000 hours each of volunteerism with the national organization, according to a press release from the Red Cross. They have been serving people across the country since Hurricane Sandy battered the East Coast in 2012. Since that time, the Red Cross has sent the Fleetwoods into countless cities, towns, and neighborhoods devastated by natural disasters. Those deployments can last weeks or even months as teams of volunteers work to restore a sense of normality and comfort to the people impacted by catastrophe.
Closer to home, they frequently provide care and support for local people who have been impacted by fire or other disaster, often responding to calls in the dead of night, the press release said.
The couple has also spent innumerable hours volunteering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s volunteer service program, the Storehouse Thrift Store, the Colquitt County Food Bank, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, and the Children’s Cheer & Toy Shop. Connie Fleetwood said that once they reached retirement, volunteering became one of their favorite ways to spend their time together.
“I encourage everyone who is retired to volunteer,” she said. “I cannot explain how much joy it brings into our lives to spend our retirement years serving others. We enjoy taking care of other people, but volunteering has been good for us, too. We spend time together doing things we both care about; we make new friends everywhere we go; we wake up with a sense of purpose; and we are blessed to see the work we do making life better for other people.”
The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation established the Volunteer Service Awards in 2003 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity, the Red Cross said. The Bronze, Silver and Gold awards honor individuals whose service positively affects communities in every corner of the nation. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor that program bestows, given to volunteers who have given their time over many years. In recognition of their achievement, the Fleetwoods each received a framed personalized certificate of achievement, a letter signed by the President of the United States, and an official President’s Volunteer Service Award pin.
Earlier this year, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber recognized Mark Fleetwood as their Man of the Year. In 2018, the Chamber recognized Connie Fleetwood as their Woman of the Year. In 2020 and again in 2021, the American Red Cross jointly recognized the Fleetwoods with their highest honor: the Clara Barton Volunteer Leadership Award. While they appreciate the acknowledgements, both Mark and Connie are quick to mention that they do not volunteer for the recognition. They are simply doing what they love to do.
Jackie Shoemaker, executive director of The American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, said, “The Red Cross has incredible volunteers! The Fleetwoods’ hearts are 100% toward helping others. They are an amazing couple and I look forward to serving Colquitt County with them!”
For information on becoming a volunteer for the American Red Cross in South Georgia, visit online: www.redcross.org.
