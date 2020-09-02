ALBANY, Ga. — On Sept. 1, Georgia’s leading water protection coalition presented its Clean 13 Water Heroes Award to the Flint River Soil & Water Conservation District for leading the way toward more sustainable agriculture in the heart of Georgia’s breadbasket.
The Flint River SWCD is responsible for bringing millions of dollars in private and public funds to improve irrigation efficiency impacting some 13 million acres of cropland in southwest Georgia, according to a press release from the Georgia Water Coalition. To bring statewide recognition to this innovative work, the Georgia Water Coalition included the Flint River SWCD in their 2019 Clean 13 report. The annual report highlights individuals, businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies whose extraordinary efforts have led to cleaner rivers, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for Georgians.
“The Flint Water River Soil Water Conservation District has become national model in advanced irrigation management. The district’s projects – including those such as at Glenn and Casey Cox’s sweet corn farm at Longleaf Ridge – are incorporating variable rate irrigation, central irrigation pivot sprayer retrofits and remote soil moisture monitoring. Millions of gallons of water have been saved by these projects over the years and these savings continue annually. These technologies reduce traditional water use by 15-20% — decreasing groundwater pumping to keep it available to recharge the Flint River and major springs such as Radium,“ said Rena Ann Peck, executive director with Athens-based Georgia River Network.
“The heartbeat of the Georgia agricultural economy beats strongest in the Flint River watershed,” said Gordon Rogers, Flint Riverkeeper. “The work of the district is moving us closer and closer to sustainable and resilient production of food and fiber in a landscape that boasts a vibrant culture woven through farming communities and river towns.”
The 13 water heroes from 2019 were slated to receive their awards at a Gala Celebration in Atlanta on March 12, 2020. Unfortunately, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings of people. As the COVID -19 crisis continued to escalate over recent months the Georgia Water Coalition permanently canceled the event and instead chose to recognize these inspiring water heroes at locally organized small outdoor ceremonies.
“Georgia is faced with many water challenges involving problems that affect the health of our rivers and the availability of clean water for us and wildlife,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director with the Rome-based Coosa River Basin Initiative. “Those recognized in the Clean 13 report are on the front lines of meeting those challenges. From innovative wastewater treatment projects to important clean water education efforts, these entities are developing solutions to these challenges.”
The Georgia Water Coalition is a consortium of more than 260 conservation and environmental organizations, hunting and fishing groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations that have been working to protect Georgia’s water since 2002. Collectively, these organizations represent thousands of Georgians. The Coalition annually publishes the Clean 13 list not only to recognize these positive efforts on behalf of Georgia’s water but also as a call to action for our state’s leaders and citizens to review these success stories, borrow from them and emulate them.
