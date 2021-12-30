MOULTRIE, Ga. — As Colquitt County heads into what is expected to be a spike in COVID-19 cases, local medical providers are also seeing an uptick in cases of influenza.
Influenza — commonly called the flu — is a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to COVID-19: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache and extreme fatigue.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group clinics saw a total of 55 positive flu cases in the month of November, according to Jordan Hammack, assistant director of marketing at the hospital.
“As of Sunday, Dec. 26, we had a total of 107 cases for the month of December, which is almost double the number of cases from November,” Hammack said. “We have seen a trend of younger patients presenting with positive flu cases over the course of the last month, with 64 out of the 107 cases coming from patients who are 17 years old or younger.”
However, Hammack added, the overall number of flu cases in November and December is less than the same period each of the last two years.
“We believe this is due to people wearing masks, washing their hands more frequently, and practicing social distancing,” she said.
Those three practices have been urged since early in the coronavirus pandemic as a way to fight that dangerous virus, but they were based on practices long used to fight the flu.
In addition, health care professionals encourage people to get annual flu shots, which help prevent getting the illness and help make it less severe if they do get it.
Flu cases are adding to crowding at the hospital’s Emergency Department, Hammack said. In a Zoom call Wednesday, hospital President and CEO Jim Matney said the Emergency Department saw 147 patients the previous day — up from an average of 80.
“To help mitigate an overcrowded Emergency Department and treat patients in a timely manner, we are encouraging people to only seek medical treatment at the ER if it is an emergency,” Hammack said. “If someone simply needs a COVID test or help managing mild/moderate symptoms, they should call their primary care provider’s office or call the COVID-19 Hotline if they do not have a provider.”
The hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline is (229) 891-9380.
Hammack said symptoms for COVID-19 are very similar, but physicians have tests on hand that can “quickly and efficiently” tell between the two.
Treatment for influenza is usually supportive care — rest, stay well hydrated and take over-the-counter medicines for fever. The flu usually lasts 2-5 days but can drag on for a week or more. There are prescription medicines that can shorten its duration if they’re begun early enough.
