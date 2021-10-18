ALBANY, Ga. – The 14 county health departments in Southwest Health District have received shipments of seasonal flu vaccine and are recommending patients come in now for flu shots.
“The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months old and older get vaccinated against seasonal flu,” said Southwest Health District Immunization Coordinator Nikki Wilson. “The CDC is also recommending that you receive your flu vaccine before the end of October.”
Wilson said getting the vaccine before the end of October gives it a chance to reach full effectiveness before flu season reaches its peak. In our region, flu typically peaks in January-February.
Cost per dose is $30 for self-pay patients, but the health department staff is happy to file insurance, and most patients will not incur any out-of-pocket expenses.
Flu shots are especially important for the very young, those who are pregnant, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, HIV or heart disease, Wilson said. “Individuals in these groups are at risk for serious complications from flu,” she said. “Seasonal flu can cause severe illness and even death.”
For more information about preventing flu, contact your county health department or go to http://dph.georgia.gov/seasonal-flu-influenza.
