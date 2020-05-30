MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Food Bank recently received an $8,000 grant to help provide food for residents in need.
Janet Sheldon, Executive Director of Colquitt County Family Connection, said the money came from a large corporation that wanted to remain anonymous.
Sheldon said she was made aware of the grant to help out communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the guidelines were quite open and the grant could be tailored to fit the community’s need.
“It was widely known that the Food Bank had been serving more and more people and was asking for donations of cash and non-perishables,” Sheldon said, so she reached out to the food bank Director Dr. Laura Keith.
“Dr. Keith did not hesitate,” Sheldon said. “She quickly stated that yes the money could be put to good use. The Colquitt County Food Bank not only helps individuals and families, but also helps other community partners.”
Those partners include the Moultrie Senior Center, which is currently closed due to physical distancing requirements; Serenity House, the county’s domestic violence shelter; and CrossRoads Mission, a place for men to get back on their feet.
The Food Bank keeps very accurate records on the numbers served, Shelton said. Usually, it is counted as an “order,” which is enough for a family of four for a week. From the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, the orders rose from 1,078 to 1,796. That is an increase of 67 percent. Each order averages about 40 pounds, so that means an approximate increase of from 43,120 pounds to 71,840 pounds. Then comparing the first week in April 2019 to the first week of April 2020, the orders more than doubled.
Everyone involved with the food bank is a volunteer, Shelton said. Produce is donated by local farmers, meat by local processors, and many items from local grocery stores. The cash budget is from donations of churches and individuals and the rare grant, she said.
