Eight hundred boxes of free food were distributed Feb. 9 at Newton Grove Cathedral to residents of Moultrie and Colquitt County through the USDA Farmers to Families Program.

Partnerships included County Commissioner District 1, Barbara Jelks; City Councilman and Pastor Cornelius Ponder; Fer-Rell Malone with FRESH Communities; United Way volunteers, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, Moultrie Police Department, Moultrie Chamber of Commerce, Southern Regional Technical College and many more.

