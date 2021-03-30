MOULTRIE, Ga. — United Way of Colquitt County, the Moultrie Rotary Club and Trinity Baptist Church have partnered with the USDA Farmers to Families program to bring a free food box distribution event on April 10.
USDA Farmers to Families is a national program provided by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. According to the USDAAMS website the program takes excess food donated by farmers around the country and distributes them through “food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other non-profits serving Americans in need.”
The program has already delivered more than $6 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes, according to its website.
The event will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in a “drive-thru” style giveaway, according to United Way Executive Director Caroline Horne.
There will be an estimated 1,300 to 1,800 boxes given away, Horne said. The boxes will be given away while supplies last.
“We don’t know what will be in the boxes, it’s a surprise. Last time there was a gallon of milk, a tub of sour cream, a sack of potatoes, two kinds of meats and a few other things. They are always fresh and healthy options though,” she said.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. but volunteers are needed at 10 a.m.
“The semi will need to be unloaded and volunteers will help distribute the boxes,” stated Horne. “We’re going to have Southern Powder Coating come out with a forklift to help the unloading process.”
Event organizers are still looking for volunteers for the event. You can find the sign up sheet on the United Way website at www.uwccga.org/food.
