ATLANTA — Colquitt County School System will receive more than $85,000 through the Georgia Forest Land Protection Act, according to a release from state Sen. Dean Burke.
Burke, R-Bainbridge, announced that the FLPA will be reimbursing funds back into school districts for the following counties: Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas.
“I am so proud to see these reimbursements going directly back to our school districts,” said Sen. Burke. “In the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget, $25 million has been allocated for the Forest Land Protection Act grant to offset property tax losses in rural communities. It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has left many of our rural communities needing additional support, and I believe these reimbursements will do just that.”
The proposed amounts to be reimbursed are as followed:
• Colquitt - $85,561.31.
• Decatur - $734,962.74.
• Early - $513,479.27.
• Grady - $99,614.82.
• Miller - $37,173.72.
• Mitchell - $62,962.91.
• Seminole - $163, 938.08.
• Thomas - $1,319,020.87.
The FLPA provides for an ad valorem tax exemption for properties in which the current primary purpose is used for timber production or maintaining natural habitats, and excludes the entire value of any residence located on the property.
