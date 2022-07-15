ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has named a former official of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce to the state board that oversees firefighter training.
The governor’s office announced the appointment of Laura Beth Tucker to the Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council Friday.
Tucker served as president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation from September 1996 to September 1997.
The governor’s office said Tucker has worked exclusively for local governments or non-profit organizations for the past 32 years. In addition to her work at the Moultrie chamber, she has been a department head for the City of Tifton and city manager of the City of Social Circle.
Tucker was a founding organizational partner in the formation of the South-Central Drug Task Force, the governor’s office said.
Currently, Tucker manages her own business where she has served as project manager for more than 40 local governments or non-profit organizations.
Tucker is a former mayor and current city council member representing Camilla, Georgia’s District 2 Post 3.
Her range of management experience spans from interim management, evaluation, training, election equipment technical duties, to strategic planning, the governor’s office said.
She and her husband Tony have three sons.
